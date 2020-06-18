Man charged with multiple felony counts after attempting to run from law

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – A man in Warren County is accused of running from law enforcement.

The suspect was 33-year-old Bryan D. Walters.

On Saturday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a request to look out for a 2012 Jeep Patriot that just fled jurisdiction after deputies stopped him on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Front Royal Police first encountered the jeep traveling north on commerce avenue. The jeep then continued west on Interstate 66 and entered the roadway in the wrong direction. Eventually, state police took over the pursuit until Walters was finally caught after crashing into the median.

During the pursuit, Walters struck two state police cruisers, and one of the officers suffered minor injuries.

Walters was arrested and charged with two felony counts of of assault on law enforcement, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice.