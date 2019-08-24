Man charged with making threats of mass violence in Maryland

Police say as he was leaving, he made a threat to return and "kill everyone in the building."

ELKTON, Md. (WDVM) – A Delaware man is in custody after allegedly making threats to kill people at his workplace in northeastern Maryland.

Brian Knight, 26, is facing charges for threats of mass violence, assault and malicious destruction of property.

Witnesses told Maryland State Police that Knight came into the building and started breaking things.

MSP said in statement it urges residents to “to stay vigilant and avoid the tendency to ignore what could be information vital to law enforcement efforts to prevent a crime or terrorist act.”

The Rockville MSP barrack held active shooter and active attack training for citizens earlier this week.