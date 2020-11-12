Man charged with abduction of girlfriend after disappearance in 2011

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Ronald Roldan was brought back from North Carolina to Loudoun County, Virginia and charged with the disappearance of his former girlfriend who went missing in 2011.

Ronald Roldan. Courtesy LCSO.

Roldan was charged this week with abduction of Bethany Anne Decker, who was 21-years-old and five months pregnant when she disappeared in 2011. Authorities have been trying to locate Decker ever since she went missing but have been unable to find her.

Roldan is now 40-years-old and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond. This story will be updated as we learn more information.