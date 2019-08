WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man has been charged with abduction after an 18-year-old reported the suspect intimidated him into giving him a ride.

The teen alleged he drove 49-year-old Patrick Burch to a residence and then a shopping center on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The victim left the shopping center and notified police on April 25. Burch was arrested on July 9 without incident.