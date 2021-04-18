Man charged in Fairfax County parking garage murder

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man has been charged with second degree murder, after turning himself in to Fairfax County Police.

Bazen Berhe, 22, of Alexandria, was charged with the crime after stabbing his co-worker, 58 year old Hernan Leiva, 58, of Falls Church.

On Saturday, officers responded to a scene at the 5100 block of Leesburg Pike, where they found Leiva dead in a parking garage. Berhe turned himself in later that day.

Detectives determined that Leiva and Berhe were involved in a dispute, and Berhe assaulted Leiva when they arrived at work.

Detectives found knives and a hammer at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy Monday.