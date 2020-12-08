Man arrested on multiple drug counts after crashing his car into a power line pole

Grosso is facing multiple charges from intent to distribute to possession of a firearm

SMITHSBURG, M.d. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police were called on Sunday to investigate a single-vehicle collision on the 12000 block of Little Antietem Road. But the crash would lead to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man who was found with a gun and drugs in his car.

Joel Grosso, 42, of Waynesboro, Pa., is being held without bond.

According to police, Grosso tried fleeing the scene of the crash before officers arrived, but was detained by citizens before they arrived. Grosso said a deer jumped in front of his car which caused him to hit a power line pole, and he claimed to be trying to flee out of fear of the downed power lines. During their search, police found two backpacks filled with drugs, digital scales, and a handgun.

Grosso also had drugs on him. In total, police found about 26 grams of Crack Cocaine, 63 Fentanyl capsules, three Suboxone films, and five Vyvanse capsules.

Grosso is facing multiple charges from intent to distribute to possession of a firearm.