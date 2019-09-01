Man arrested in connection with Frederick shooting

Bryant Helon McMillon, Jr., 34, was found in alone in a van near the scene, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Frederick Police arrested a Silver Spring man in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that left four people critically injured.

Bryant Helon McMillan, Jr., 34, was found in alone in a van near the scene, police say. Officers found a loaded gun, marijuana and PCP in the van. Police say McMillan does not have a permit to own a gun in Maryland.

McMillan’s charges include illegal possession of ammunition and a firearm, resisting arrest and other charges related to the firearm. He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Police urge anyone with additional information on the August 31 shooting to contact investigators.