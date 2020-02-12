Man arrested in connection to Hagerstown shooting

News

Walden is being held at Washington County Detention Center

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Another man is behind bars after a shoot-out in Hagerstown last Wednesday.

Police arrested Darren Kip Walden, 24, of Hagerstown in the 600 block of Hayes Avenue.

Walden was taken into custody and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, 1st and 2nd degree assault, along with multiple gun charges. Hagerstown police say two men exchanged gunfire and fled the area of 200 block Jonathan Street. Walden is being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories