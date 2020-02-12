Man arrested in connection to Hagerstown shooting

Walden is being held at Washington County Detention Center

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Another man is behind bars after a shoot-out in Hagerstown last Wednesday.

Police arrested Darren Kip Walden, 24, of Hagerstown in the 600 block of Hayes Avenue.

Walden was taken into custody and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, 1st and 2nd degree assault, along with multiple gun charges. Hagerstown police say two men exchanged gunfire and fled the area of 200 block Jonathan Street. Walden is being held without bond.