Man arrested for indecent exposure

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – A Silver Spring man has been arrested for indecent exposure according to local authorities.
25-year-old Miguel Vasquez is accused of exposing himself to someone walking along a neighborhood path.
Gaithersburg Police say the incident happened on Treehaven Street in the Kentlands neighborhood in Gaithersburg, last week.
Police took Vasquez into custody Wednesday after investigators determined he was a suspect.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App