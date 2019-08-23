Man arrested for indecent exposure

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – A Silver Spring man has been arrested for indecent exposure according to local authorities.

25-year-old Miguel Vasquez is accused of exposing himself to someone walking along a neighborhood path.

Gaithersburg Police say the incident happened on Treehaven Street in the Kentlands neighborhood in Gaithersburg, last week.

Police took Vasquez into custody Wednesday after investigators determined he was a suspect.

