Man arrested for impersonating officer and firefighter in Dumfries

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — Police arrested a man who they say pulled over a driver while impersonating an officer.

Christopher Santiago, 21, has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and impersonating a firefighter.

On Thursday, police said theey found Santiago parked with flashing lights at the intersection of Van Buren Road and Fettler Park Drive in Dumfries. When questioned, police say he identified himself as a government contractor and then a volunteer firefighter. Officers later found out Santiago stopped his car and activated his lights to engage with a citizen. He was wearing a bulletproof vest, and a gun belt during the time of the incident.

Santiago is due in court on September 9.