Man arrested for DWI, handgun possession

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM) — A Mt. Airy man was arrested in Gaithersburg on Tuesday for driving while impaired and for possession of a handgun.

Montgomery County Police arrested Kirby Wilkerson after a traffic stop on South Frederick Avenue.

Wilkerson was allegedly driving 10 miles per hour when police attempted to pull him over, suspecting he was under the influence.

Officers reportedly approached the vehicle and spotted a handgun on Wilkerson’s lap.

The driver attempted to flee the scene, but police positioned their cruisers to stop his escape.

Wilkerson was arrested, and the handgun was taken by police.