MAGA protesters chant ‘Destroy the GOP’ at pro-Trump rally, boo Republican senate candidates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN/NBC News) — Protests in Washington, D.C., continued through Saturday night after a day of rallies drew large groups of supporters of Pres. Donald Trump — many who called for an end to the GOP.

“In the first Million MAGA march we promised that if the GOP did not do everything in their power to keep Trump in office, then we would destroy the GOP,” conservative commentator Nick Fuentes could be heard calling on-stage from a megaphone, Slate reports. “As we gather here in Washington, D.C. for a second Million MAGA March, we’re done making promises. It has to happen now. We are going to destroy the GOP.”

Supporters responded by echoing, “Destroy the GOP!”

Wow I actually support this rally pic.twitter.com/qVet6d1BIF — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) December 12, 2020

Several groups marched through downtown earlier in the day to support the president’s efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

The protesters could also be heard booing the Georgia Republican Senate candidates, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who will enter a closely watched runoff election on Jan. 5. Fuentes referred to the two senators as, “RINOS,” or “Republican In Name Only.”

The Trump administration and its supporters were dealt a heavy blow this week, when the Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — alleging several battleground states “exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws.”

That lawsuit was supported by 18 attorneys general and over 100 Republican members of Congress.

But the Supreme Court said Texas had no interest or concern in other states’ elections and tossed it out.

Trump quickly expressed his displeasure, tweeting: “The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest fraud ever perpetuated on the United States of America.”

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, with the overwhelming majority of lawsuits being dismissed due to lack of credibility. The Supreme Court decision is viewed by many to be the final nail in the coffin, including New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who told CNN Friday, “What happened with the Supreme Court, that’s kind of it, where they’ve kind of exhausted all the legal challenges; we’ve got to move on.”

According to NBC News, several sporadic incidents broke out on Saturday evening between protesters and counter-protesters. Some scenes became chaotic for several moments.

Some people were seen engaging in fights and reportedly throwing water bottles at police. At least eight people were injured so far, including four people who were stabbed.

Several members of the far-right group Proud Boys could be seen marching and fighting with counter-protesters. At one point in the night, they could be seen stomping on a banner reading, “Black Lives Matter,” while chanting “USA! USA!”

Two police officers also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said at least 23 people were arrested.

The Electoral College will meet on Monday, Dec. 14, where electors are expected to formally cast their ballots for Biden. After that, the ballots will be sent to Congress to be counted on Jan. 6.

President-elect Joe Biden will be elected as the 46th U.S. President on Jan. 20.