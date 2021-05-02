Loudoun & Prince William Counties offer vaccine self-scheduling

Some northern Virginia residents can now self-schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Residents of Loudoun and Prince William counties can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for themselves.

On Thursday, the Loudoun County Health Department launched an easier way to register for a vaccine on their website. Pre-registration is no longer required, and in some cases, appointments may be available the same day. Prince William County also created a self-scheduling website.

Dr. David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department, says the availability comes after months of not enough vaccine to meet the demand.

“We’re just at a time when the supply of vaccine has reached what the demand is. For a while, there was a waiting list for vaccines. You can sign up for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or one of the other products, Moderna or Pfizer,” said Goodfriend.

Residents can also schedule appointments through the county’s hotline by calling 703-737-8300.

