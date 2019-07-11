Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office looks for burglary suspect

The suspect was seen through surveillance footage.

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)–The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a suspect who burglarized a home and was seen by surveillance footage in the One Loudoun Community.

Police say the suspect broke into a home on Exchange Street in Ashburn just after midnight on Saturday. The suspect went on to steal jewelry and a firearm. The suspect was then seen on surveillance video leaving the home on a bicycle taken from the home’s garage.


Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office wants anyone with any information to contact them.

