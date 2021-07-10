Loudoun County moves forward to remove street names with confederate, segregationist ties

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted to move forward with their plan to rename more than a dozen streets with confederate ties.

Some of the streets being renamed include John Mosby Highway, Confederate Court, Lee Dr., and Hampton Road, named after confederate soldier Wade Hampton.

Courtesy: Loudoun County

Courtesy: Loudoun County

Staff will present a more detailed timeline in September, which will include estimates for cost.

The timeline will also include ways for the community to weigh in on potential new names.

“We will talk to all the residents. This will not be done without public input, without full transparency, and it won’t be done quickly…I do think we should try to bring in new voices and new ideas and new thoughts,” said board chair Phyllis Randall.

The board also nominated representatives for the task force to provide input and public outreach.