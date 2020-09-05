Loudoun County considering firearm ban on county property

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The county is moving closer to potential firearm legislation that would ban guns on county property.

The areas where firearms would be prohibited are on government propery, including inside buildings and spaces such as parks. The proposal comes after Alexandria passed a similar oridinance, as well as Arlington and Falls Church considering similar proposals.

During a public comment period during the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Sep. 1, residents were able to voice their opinions.

“The most important function of government is keeping citizens safe,” said Leesburg resident Julia Holcomb. “Use that power to keep firearms out of public spaces — our parks, our municipal buildings, our rec centers,” she continued.

The board voted 6-2 to write a proposed ordinance banning the firearms to consider.