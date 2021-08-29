Loudoun Co. Public Schools to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) announced that all employees must receive the vaccine by Nov. 1st.

Fully vaccinated staff and those who have received a first dose must provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 1st.

After that date, employees who have not provided documentation will be required to begin weekly testing.

“Ensuring our staff has taken every precaution to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 is an important step to help keep students in the classrooms as much as possible,” said Superintendent Scott Ziegler in a press release.

In addition to vaccines, Ziegler says other COVID-19 precautions will remain in place.

“As we return to school on Aug. 26, LCPS will require all students and staff to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Students in all grade levels may remove their mask when outside, when eating or when participating in physical education,” Ziegler said in a back to school video.

LCPS will continue to monitor the COVID-19 delta variant status and the potential impact on students and the community.