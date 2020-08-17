Loudoun County School Board approves changes to Academies of Loudoun admissions process to combat inequality

The Academies of Loudoun is by admission only

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board (LCSB) approved changes to the Academies of Loudoun admissions process to be more inclusive and to fight inequality.

The vote comes after the board explored ways to fight systemic racism and promoting racial and economic equality at the Academies of Loudoun.

One of the changes includes only one day of testing. Previously, students had to take four tests over a two-day period to be considered for admission. The change comes after realizing that this caused hardships for some students and their families.

The tests have also been revised to be more age-appropriate; the students who take the tests are usually in eight grade, and the tests were written for young adults.

Staff says that the changes are intended to reflect more diversity, while also maintaining academic integrity.

“Over time, admissions to the academies have not reflected the racial, socioeconomic, or geographic diversity of students of Loudoun County,” said Rob Doolittle, Director of Communications and Community Engagement for Loudoun County Public Schools.

The Academies of Loudoun is by admission only and focuses on students making contributions in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.