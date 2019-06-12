“Lock & Talk” program expands in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A new program recently expanded in Northern Virginia to limit access to firearms and poisons in order to prevent suicide.

Studies show that 61% of people who die by suicide use firearms and 19 percent do so by poisons. The program, lock and talk, is a lethal means prevention suicide strategy that offers medication lock boxes and trigger locks that fit a wide variety of firearms at no cost. Officials say limiting access to those items for a person in crisis is an essential strategy for preventing suicide.

“Having access to firearms almost triples the chance that someone who is in crisis thinks about suicide and has the means to do so. If it’s predictable it’s preventable, and we know that using trigger and gun locks is an effective way of storing guns safely,” said Leonardo Espina, Behavioral Health Supervisor for Wellness and Health Promotion and Prevention.

To obtain a lock or medication box, you can contact the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board at csbprevention@fairfaxcounty.gov.