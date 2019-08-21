Weather conditions prevent fly-out for car accident patient in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM)– Due to the weather and predicted storms, a woman in a car accident in Williamsport could not be flown out by helicopter.

The incident happened a little before 4 p.m. at the 1600 block of Elliot Parkway, right in front of the Pepsi Beverage Company.

Officials evaluated the woman’s conditions and said she should have been flown out to Shock Trauma, but due to the weather, she was instead transported to Meritus Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

“There is different levels of trauma centers within the state. Meritus is a level 4 trauma center. They can handle a certain level of injuries and when a patient has severe injuries, we try to get them to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where there is a lot of specialists and they are highly trained to deal with traumatic injuries,” said William Ball, assistant fire chief at Williamsport Volunteer Fire Co.

Officials said the woman is about 60-years-old, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.