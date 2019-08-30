Hagerstown community is using art to help heal from opioid crisis

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Washington Goes Purple teamed up with Washington County Arts Council to help prevent addiction and stand against substance abuse.

Washington Goes Purple says by focusing on education, prevention, and mental health, we know we can heal from this opioid crisis, which has become the deadliest health crisis in U.S. history. Organizers are hoping to build that awareness through art. Members of the community submitted different forms of art representing the reality of addiction.

Jackie Shaw was one of many artists who had work displayed in the exhibit.

“In our church, we lost one of our younger members to a drug overdose. I was thinking about him when picking the glaze for the pot and that’s the reason for the black,” said Shaw.

The green represented hope and the purple stood for purple haze. The vase is titled, “Stand tall, stand strong, stand together, help one another.”

The color purple was commonly featured in the displayed works of art. Another example could be found in three paintings submitted by a contemporary visual artist, Beck Metzbower.

“They are all part of a period of work that I made this year called the Porphyra period which is a really ancient Greek name for purple,” said Metzbower.

She makes paintings with her hands and with knives, this time inspired by Washington Goes purple and the opioid epidemic.

“I started seeing how it was affecting friends and unfortunately family members and our community,” Metzbower added.

The arts council was flooded with people who came together and who all had one thing in common.

“I know several people who are having trouble with addiction to painkillers and no fault of their own, but now they have a problem and it’s a very scary thing,” said Cindy Downs.

Downs has been creating art, known as up-cycling, for two years now. She uses metal objects to make connections words can’t. She’s welded many pieces, but this time her work has a different purpose. The sculpture she made was named “Stop, reflect on your choices. “The word ‘stop’ hangs on a thin thread as life does itself,” Downs said. “The reflection is the mirror. He’s seeing the choices he’s made and he’s really analyzing them and being honest for the first time.”