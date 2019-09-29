Dads and daughters come together for special dance in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The daddy daughter dance took place Friday night here in Hagerstown.

The night was filled with music, games, food and much more.

Fathers and daughters agreed the night was special and gave them a chance to connect and bond.

The girls were dressed like princesses and their dads just wanted to make sure how special they knew they were in the family.

Lucas Howard brought his daughter Hadley Stoner to the dance.

“She has a brother and its not often her and I get to do something together. A lot of times him and I do something together and she goes off with mommy. This gives her and I a chance to do something together,” said Howard.

The Grand Piano Ballroom is hosting a mother son event on October 11th.