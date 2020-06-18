Local YMCA’s reopen due to Phase Two

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As the northern Virginia region moves into Phase Two of reopening, some of the local YMCA’s have reopened.

On Monday, the YMCA’s in Reston, Alexandria, and Arlington reopened to the public. There are still many restrictions, such as masks being worn when entering the building. Also, members and staff must have their temperature checked before entering the building.

The YMCA’s at this time cannot be at full capacity and everyone must keep a safe ten feet apart. But, nonetheless, this is a big step in the right direction.

“We have literally have had reports of tears of joy equally from members and staff that were just so excited to get back to it,” said Kevin Correll, Vice President of Operations and Member Service. “Everyone is just so happy to reestablish that connection and get back together.”

The YMCA plans to re-open their Washington D.C. and Maryland facilities as early as next week.