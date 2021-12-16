Local thrift store proceeds help families in need

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) – The holiday season is all about giving back, and at Capital Caring Health, thrift store proceeds are going to families in need.

Capital Caring Health has provided services to the community for 45 years. The organization provides care to those facing life-limiting illnesses through the support of patients, their families, and advocacy.

The thrift store includes various items from toys to clothes, and the patient care fund provides a unique opportunity to give back to those in need.

“We provide about 3 million a year in care that’s not reimbursed by insurance Medicare or Medicaid. So this allows us to say that we turn no one away regardless of ability to pay,” said Steve Cone, Chief of Communications and Philanthropy, Capital Caring Health.

The thrift store is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For information visit, www.capitalcaring.org/get-involved/donate/donate-by-shopping.