Local teen wins scholarship from Amazon’s Black Employee Network (BEN)

WALDORF, Md. (WDVM) — A local teen is having her college dreams come true, after receiving a scholarship from Amazon.

Waldorf, MD resident Yasmeen Adeleke, a student at North Point High School, is one of the first winners of a new affinity group-led initiative for the company.

Amazon’s Black Employee Network, called “BEN” for short, has launched a scholarship program for high school seniors who plan to study computer science.

It’s part of an effort the company is making to advance diversity and inclusion at Amazon and local communities. Adeleke received a $20,000 scholarship, and her reaction was caught on camera.



“I got the scholarship from Amazon! Oh my gosh!” she exclaims in the cell phone video.

According to Amazon, several high school seniors will receive a $5,000 per year stipend for their four years of college.