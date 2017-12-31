Local shelter open longer on frigid days

Due to the frigid temperatures, the City of Frederick is working with local shelters to be sure those who are experiencing homelessness have a place to stay to eat and stay warm.

Frederick Rescue Mission officials say their day shelter is open for the homeless, anytime temperatures are below 32 degrees.

“We give away clothing food, we serve hot meals, we get them a day shelter,” said Guy Mutchler, the Frederick Rescue Mission Food Distribution Manager.

Guy says the cafeteria is full because of the high number of homeless people in Frederick. The organization is also working with the Frederick Community Action Agency and the Alan P. Linton Cold Weather Shelter.

“It helps out they have a lot of good resources,” said Saint James, a person sheltering at Frederick Rescue Mission.

The shelters will operate on these hours as long as temperatures are below freezing.

“I work on Jefferson Street so I walk every day and every night and then it’s really cold at night my ears get numb but I make it work,” said James.

Officials say they expect to see a high turnout. Since the food distribution center opened in August the supplies fed about 4,000 families in the area.

“We’ll have over 100 families here today [Saturday] that will come and receive food and just supplement their food income and creates a situation where their food and security isn’t as desperate,” said Mutchler.

“It gives me a place to stay and go when I’m hungry so that’s kind of cool. I hang out there in the morning and then I go about my day” said James.

Guy has been serving the Frederick community for more than 20 years and he says he is teaching his children the importance of giving back.

“To provide things that we take for granted a warm bed to sleep in, food on the table, clothes on our backs,” said Mutchler.

As the weather continues to plunge, members at the Frederick Rescue Mission wants to remind people their doors are opened.

Arnold Farlow, the Executive Director of the Frederick Rescue Mission says they are also working with the Religious Coalition’s Cold Weather Shelter in case of overflow matters.