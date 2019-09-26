Local seniors learn new dance moves

They were able to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with night of Salvadoran dancing and culture.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Local seniors danced the night away at the Holiday Park Senior Center in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

They were able to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a night of Salvadoran dancing and culture. After two competitive dancers showed off their moves, it was time for the seniors to learn a few moves of their own. The seniors say this center has culturally-themed events that cater to the county’s diverse population.

“Now, every year they have the Chinese cultural event, for Chinese New Year, they have the Hispanic events, and they just had a few days ago, events for the Jewish New Year,” said Lenny Gross, a senior who enjoys going to events at the center.

The Holiday Park Senior Center has daily events that cater to those 55 and older.