Local residents reflect on the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington

WDVM — On August 28, 1963, Herman “Skip” Davis was 19-years-old and attended the March on Washington.

“Eventually, we had five or six churches marching to the big march. It was like a tributary going into the river in a sense,” said Davis.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in front of thousands of people from all walks of life.

“I think it was 250,000 people. It might have been more and just to see that amount of people was amazing,” Said Davis

Davis remembers hearing Dr. King speaking about unity.

“You’re looking at the 250,000 people of all different races and colors of sorts and just to see everybody there, everybody was very interested in what Dr. King was saying,” said Davis.

Dr. Taylor Perry from the Berkeley County NAACP didn’t attend the march but wishes he did.

“I’ve always regretted not attending the March on Washington in 1963 of all the people who came to Washington and spoke,” said Perry.

Dr. Perry has always followed Dr. King and saw video clips of the speech. He was impressed with his oratory skills.

“He had a letter that he had written that he wanted to read and all and wasn’t able to get it. He pretty much spoke on things that he remembered, things he was fighting for,” said Dr. Perry.

Now 56 years later, Dr. Perry says the country has changed and believes Dr. king would be happy with the progress.

“I think Dr. King would be pleased, not exceedingly pleased with everything, but basically yes things have changed and we’re still making strides and changes and things have gone on today,” said Dr. Perry.