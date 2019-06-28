Local residents react to the first democratic debate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–The race to the White House has started, and the first round of the democratic debate left local residents wanting more.

People got together for watch parties Thursday night as four of the five top-polling democratic candidates debate. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, California Senator Kamala Harris and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Wednesday local residents said Senator Elizabeth Warren with her progressive ideas and outspoken demeanor won the debate by a landslide. Former HUD Secretary, Julian Castro, was also a favorite among residents with his fresh ideas.

Grant, one of those who watched the first democratic debate says, “Among all those people on that stage, I think Castro did very well by elaborating on immigration policy.” He added that he liked to root on the underdog, even though Warren might have taken the stage.

Omolola, also someone who reacted to the debate, said she liked Warren’s platform the best.”I like what she has to say about student loans and student debt.” Omolola is a student herself and this resonates with her since Warren plans to eliminate student debt. Omolola added that Thursday’s debate would be interesting with Bernie Sanders and Biden, but her faith was in Warren winning come 2020.