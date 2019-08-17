Local realtor weighs in on the housing market

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Nationwide the housing market is booming. The National Association of Realtors report homes in midsize cities are enjoying a sustained upswing.

Brandi Dillon, a local realtor, says that nationwide trend is true locally. She says all the homes that are well-kept are selling very quickly. Dillon added that even in larger cities, homes are selling fast as well. She believes the last two years the housing market has looked stronger than what it had been in previous years.

“I think it’s across the board, big cities, little cities, inventory is low, no matter where you go and there still selling very quickly, but buyers everywhere are savvy, so they’re looking out for issues with properties and things like that, so you really got to make sure you have a good one if you’re trying to sell it,” said Dillon

Dillon says if you’re looking to buy a home, make sure you get a home inspector to ensure there are no problems being covered up in the house you’re buying.