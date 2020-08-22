Local prosecutor supports marijuana decriminialization bill

ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Parisa Dehgahni-Tafti, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Arlington and Falls Church, is one of 50 prosecutors asking congress to decriminalize marijuana.

She added her name to a letter that was sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Steny Hoyer on August 19. Both Pelosi and Hoyer are both supporting the Marijuana Opportunity and Reinvestment Act.

The letter urges Congress to expunge prior convictions and dedicate the funding to communities impacted by the war on drugs.

“As front-line public safety experts, we believe that responsible regulation and control of marijuana will be more beneficial to society than prohibiting and criminalizing it,” the letter said.

The bill will be up for a floor vote in September.