Local photographer donating headshot sessions to help unemployed Americans

Columbia, Md. (WDVM) — The coronavirus pandemic has left over 20 million Americans without jobs. In Maryland alone, the unemployment rate in May was almost 10 percent according to Forbes.

One Columbia photographer is hoping to get unemployed Maryland residents back on their feet.

John Armato is one of 200 photographers across the country who will be participating in the 10,000 Headshots initiative. It is an initiative that will provide 10,000 Americans with free, professional headshots that they can post to job sites and use for their resumes.

“I think back in my career, the number of people that have helped me out, whether it’s financially or getting me in touch with the right people. So this is just an awesome opportunity to help people out that are in a really tough spot. I mean everyone is in kind of a bad spot. But there are people that have lost their jobs that still have to support their families.” John Armato

Armato also highlighted how uplifted he feels after a client leaves their session feeling more self confident. He remembered clients who have come in and warned him that they are not photogenic but have a change of heart after seeing their headshots.

He noted that his participation in the 10,000 Headshots Initiative could potentially be turned into a for profit venture but he hopes that people will pay forward the act of kindness. He wants to use his craft to create a spark of goodness in the world.

Armato will be shooting the complimentary and socially distanced sessions on Wednesday, July 22 at The Mall in Columbia, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md. 21044.

To book your session, visit HeadshotBooker.com and select your state. Photographers in each respective state will be listed and headshots can be found on SpotMyPhotos after the session.