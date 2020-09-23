Local organizations encourage communities of color to vote

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– On National Voter Registration Day, local organizations encouraged black and brown communities to vote.

September 22nd is National Voter Registration Day. Organizers and companies nationwide use the day to encourage people to register to vote. Advocates in the black community, dedicated their efforts to educating people about the power of their voices.

For more information on how to register to vote or apply for a mail-in ballot, visit here.

