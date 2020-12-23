Zoom offers unlimited minutes during special times for holiday season

UNITED STATES (WDVM) — For anyone who’s worried about missing their family this holiday season, Zoom has you covered.

The video conferencing company is once again offering unlimited minutes to users during these specific times for the rest of the year:

10 a.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 17 to 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 19

10 a.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 26

10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30 to 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2

Zoom originally ran this promotion over Thanksgiving in hopes of encouraging users to stay home and continue to safely social distance. During other times of the year, users with free accounts are limited to 40-minute meetings when conferencing with two or more people.

For more information, you can find visit Zoom’s blog post.