“..You have to keep trying to push the envelope..” Maryland men’s basketball prepare for #4 Ohio State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Back at home, after a loss on the road against Penn State, the Maryland Terrapins are locked into another tough contest at home, against #4 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, currently 15-4 on the season, are riding high after an 89-85 win over Iowa on the road, with three different players scoring 16 points each.

Maryland, as a program, have also played the most Quad 1 teams out of anyone in the nation; 14, including Ohio State. And this matchup will count as the 10th ranked team the Terps will face, in their last 13 league games.

“Ohio State is terrific.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, “They’re a great team, they have really good players, they’re well coached, very disciplined, little bit older in certain positions, so – they’ll challenge us.”

At this point in the season, with only seven games left in the season; Maryland has an additional challenge of making sure they prepare to play against teams they’ve already seen, while having trouble with their own offense.

“I’m calling a lot less set plays, because we’re having trouble remembering, when we move guys around the different positions, during the game.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, “Especially late in the game; when you watch us, the history of us, we’ve been in very close games over the years. We run a lot of sets. We’ve called a few sets late in that game, but we didn’t execute them very well.”

“I’ve said all year, we’ve really tried to simplify it; it’s who we are. I keep trying to figure it out. We got a little bit better, right? – our defense has come a long ways. Our offense was getting better, and it wasn’t very good the other night.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon; saying that how he is coaching now is what he has to do, as opposed to how he would like to.