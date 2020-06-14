WV Photographer hosts Pet Model Competition

MARTINSBURG, Wv (WDVM) – 45 cats and dogs got ready for their closeup for the first annual Panhandle’s Next Pet Model photo competition.

The furry participants donned flower crowns and are competing for prizes provided by several local businesses.

Erica Robinson is running the competition with her photography company and says the top 12 contestants will be put into a 2021 calendar fundraiser, raising money for the Rescue Me Eastern Panhandle Shelter Dogs.

“Right now I believe we have about a hundred dollars rasied for them,” Robinson said. “The top 12 photographs from the popular vote will go into that calendar, so I’m expecting more people to be interested once they see which cuties are included.”

People can vote for their favorites and pre-order calendar’s on Robinson’s facebook page with voting open until june 20th.