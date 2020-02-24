Woodbridge Polar Plunge raises $91K for Special Olympics Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The 2020 Polar Plunge in Woodbridge, Virginia, raised $91,000 on Saturday, benefitting Special Olympics Virginia.

The fundraising event at Leesylvania State Park cost $7 as a cash donation to the park for those who came to watch the plungers, while those who were taking the plunge paid $100. People participating were to jump into the cold Potomac River water and potentially win the title of “best-dressed plunger.”

The Prince William County Police Department wants to thank everyone who helped in this event.