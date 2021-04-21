Woman Transforms Kitchen Countertops With Game-Changing Hack

Who says marble countertops have to cost a fortune? Not Jenn! [Jenn](https://www.tiktok.com/@jenniferlauraliving?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webap…) is an interior designer with a degree in art, so when she decided she wanted to upgrade her granite kitchen countertops, she got creative. Instead of ripping out the old ones and spending thousands of dollars, Jenn simply painted the ones she had to *look* like marble then coated them in epoxy! The results are absolutely stunning, look just like the real thing, and, honestly, may have just changed our lives. Now all we need is Jenn-level skills!

