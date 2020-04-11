Winchester Pastor joins forces with Salvation Army to give food to needy

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Pastor Charles Headley of Native American Ministries Warriors for Christ has teamed up with the Salvation Army’s mobile canteen to help give out donated food to those in need.

Together, Headley and the Salvation Army go around to different areas in Winchester to give out food that has been given to them by local businesses. In the three weeks since partnering, the number of people served has gone from barely 100 people a day to over 200 people served a day.

“I was sitting and thinking, man, how can I go to other places, whether it be single moms or people less fortunate that don’t have transportation,” said Headley. “So I pitched the idea and said hey, let’s go where other people are not going. Let’s make sure everybody is eating.”

For more information on the mobile canteen and where in Winchester they will be next, check out the Winchester Salvation Army Facebook page: @salarmywinchesterva

