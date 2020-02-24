Winchester insulation factory catches fire

Photo courtesy of Josh Parsons.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Several firefighters responded to a fully-involved fire at an insulation factory in Winchester, Virginia

Dispatchers say they received reports of a fire at Kingspan Insulation around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters identified the fire in one of the factory’s warehouses. Employees were released early and there are no reported injuries.

Kingspan Insulation sits off of Route 11 near Interstate 81 in Virginia. Fire companies from both Virginia and West Virginia responded to the blaze, and started to clear out around 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

