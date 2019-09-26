Whistleblower complaint released

(CNN) – The House Intelligence Committee has released the declassified whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine president Zelensky.
You can read it here.
Complaint has been declassified, just released
by: Michelle HorstPosted: / Updated:
(CNN) – The House Intelligence Committee has released the declassified whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine president Zelensky.
You can read it here.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App