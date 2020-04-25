When will Virginia reopen? Governor Northam provides a roadmap for Phase 1 of re-opening Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Governor Northam discusses key updates on when Virginia can re-open in his weekly presser.

During the Governor’s press conference, he outlines goals including a two-week decline in the number of positive cases and hospitalizations and an increase in personal protective equipment for essential workers.

Virginia will need to see the following to enter Phase One:



🦠 Percentage of positive tests over 14 days moving downward



🦠 Downward trend in hospitalizations and ICU admissions over 14 days



🦠 Adequate hospital beds and ICU capacity



🦠 Stable PPE supply — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 24, 2020

“Since the beginning of this pandemic we have taken aggressive action we have closed schools, restricted businesses, and directed people to stay at home. We know that the work and the sacrifices of Virginians are delivering results,” said the Governor.

As case numbers are rising in Virginia, Northam says there is good news as the growth rate is slowing, the case count doubles in nine days instead of three and hospitalization rates remain flat. According to Northam 1,600 Virginia patients have been treated successfully and discharged.

“What we’re really doing from just testing that priority 1 group, which were health care workers and hospitalized people, to expanding to people who are high risk and that includes people with chronic disease, pregnant women, babies born to mother with COVID, and the uninsured and underinsured,” said Dr. Karen Remley, the former state health commissioner.

Source: Governor Northam April 24, 2020 presser

Northam says that testing is key when moving forward with the goal of being able to identify and isolate the virus.

“When we see these metrics I have outlined, fewer positive cases, more testing and tracing, more PPE, and steady use of hospital beds then we can move to phase one of easing these restrictions,” said Northam.

According to Governor Northam, Virginia is approaching its peak of COVID-19 cases.

