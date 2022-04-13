(WDVM) — Tornadoes are another weather hazard that can cause massive destruction to an area.

“Tornadoes are dangerous certainly, especially when the stronger the tornadoes get the more dangerous they become,” Strong said.

Within the past couple of years, Maryland has seen the impacts of tornadoes. According to the National Severe Storm Laboratory, a tornado is a narrow, violently rotating column of air that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. Our Chief Meteorologist Janessa Webb said tornadoes now are becoming more common across the country.

“We are not just talking about tornadoes in tornado alley anymore or closer to Oklahoma… They are everywhere and they can happen at any time,” Web said.

Christopher Strong is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. He said it is always best to have a plan in place whether a watch or a warning is issued. But he said when it comes down to a tornado warning you want to put that plan in place and take cover.

“Put as much structural material as you can between you and the outside is the best rule of thumb with tornadoes,” Strong said.

And if you live in the inner city or your home does not have a basement Webb provides this tip…



“You need to get to the lowest-lying part of your home and but it is vital that you are in the center or you are away from windows,” Webb said.

Meteorologists can determine how strong the tornado is by measuring the winds and using the Enhanced Fituja Scale. The scale is numbered from 0-to 5. If you and your family want to know how to make an emergency weather plan, you can visit their website.