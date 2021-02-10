Wexton’s proposal would prevent extremists from accessing classified U.S. government information

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — President Joe Biden visited the Pentagon Wednesday (for the first time since taking office) to meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. During his brief remarks, Biden previewed some of the items on his agenda, like welcoming transgender folks back into the military and cracking down on abuse among service members. Missing from his speech was if and how the U.S. would address the growing threat of white supremacists and other far-right extremist groups.

In 2020, the Department of Homeland Security’s former Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said he was “particularly concerned about white supremacist violent extremists” in his Homeland Threat Assessment. However, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton says the Department of Defense didn’t act on it. This week, Wexton and Congresswoman Jackie Speier urged the Director of National Intelligence to adopt new security clearance guidelines to prevent hate and violence-based extremists from accessing classified information. The proposed guidelines also prohibit publishing or distributing classified information to support extremist activities.

Federal authorities reported a U.S. Navy contractor with security clearance rioted at the Capitol on January 6. Wexton and Speier also wrote that a State Department employee traveled from his home in Leesburg to Charlottesville to participate in the 2017 Unite the Right rally.

The letter comes seven months after Wexton authored an amendment to the House of Representatives’ National Defense Authorization Act with similar reforms. “[The Trump administration] would not recognize the danger that these alt-right groups and white supremacists pose but now with the new administration I’m hoping that we’ll be able to get more of a response or at least a response,” she said. “Secretary Austin has indicated that fighting extremism in the ranks of the military is one of his first priorities and the new Director of Intelligence, Avril Haines, has also indicated that she takes the threat from these organizations very seriously.”

Wexton agrees that Americans have the constitutional right to join white supremacist groups. “These are people who are tasked with keeping all Americans safe — and if they believe that some Americans are more worthy of that protection than others — they won’t be able to do their jobs and nor should they be hired to do these positions.”