Western Maryland is awarded $70,000 to assist economic development

WESTERN MARYLAND (WDVM) — Western Maryland has been hit hard by the state’s second wave of COVID-19, and businesses are taking a major hit as the temperature drops. In response to this, on Tuesday Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Sen. Ben Cardin, and 6th District Rep. David Trone announced that Western Maryland will be awarded $70,000 of federal funding.

The funding will be allocated through the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and is intended to be used as a first step towards a larger plan to rebuild the area’s economy.

“This will help the tri-counties develop the economic strategy to help western Maryland weather the storm, but then grow and attract more jobs,” said Sen. Van Hollen. “That’s the main goal.”

The strategy development will be overseen locally by Allegany, Garrett, and Washington counties.