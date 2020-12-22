West Virgnia senator Shelley Moore Capito shames Congress for delaying pandemic relief

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — After months of deliberating back and forth on an updated pandemic relief package, the House of Representatives passed the bill on Monday. The Senate is expected to pass the bill soon after.

Legislatures came to several compromises on the relief package over the weekend, feeling the pressure of the Christmas holiday looming.

While the upcoming aid is something to be celebrated, several members of congress were displeased with the timeline. West Virginia senator Shelley Moore Capito, for instance, reprimanded congress for getting caught up in the politics instead of focusing on the American citizens.

“We should all pledge to one another, and to the country, that we will do better. We will work better with each other and prevent the politics from infecting every decision,” said Sen. Capito.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a key negotiator, said on CNBC Monday morning that the direct $600 payments would begin arriving in bank accounts next week.