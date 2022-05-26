CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — For 75 years, West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) has been serving Mountain State travelers. As part of the anniversary celebration, CRW will do a travel giveaway in which a family of four can win a round-trip to Orlando International Airport.

Groundbreaking for CRW, then Kanawha Airport, was held on October 18, 1944. On October 1, 1947, the first flight landed at CRW. Exactly three months later, flights started regularly operating at CRW.

Since then, CRW has become the Mountain State’s largest airport and continues growing. An international Customs facility and Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School were added to airport grounds.

“This year, and for the next 75 years, we are putting our community, our passengers, and connectivity first,” said Nick Keller, Airport Director and CEO.

CRW started the 75th-anniversary celebration by surprising travelers with cookies and swag. The airport has planned several more events, including historic aircraft tours and an open house for the Bill Noe Flight School. More details are below.

May 28-29 (Memorial Day Weekend): B-17 Yankee Lady tour

June 18-19: C-47 Hairless Joe tour

July 2-4: DC-3 Flagship Detroit tour

July 2: Bill Noe Flight School open house

August 13-14: B-25 Rosie’s Ripley tour

October 25-30: CAF Red Tail Exhibit

In addition, airport visitors can stop by the viewing area off Eagle Mountain Road to see aircraft taking off and landing.

More announcements and events will be made throughout the year and posted to CRW’s News and Information page.

For more information, contact Public Affairs Specialist Rachel Urbanski by email or phone at (304) 590-6164.