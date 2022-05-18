NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Fenwick woman is charged with sex crimes against a minor after she allegedly sent nude pictures and video to a male juvenile.

A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says that 35-year-old Amber Nicole Smarr was charged with five counts of solicitation of a minor and five counts of distribution of sexually explicit material to a minor after allegedly sending explicit material to a 13-year-old boy between March and April of 2022.

She was arrested on May 17, and she posted a $50,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with other information is encouraged to call the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.