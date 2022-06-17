CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R) remains undecided about a new bill that aims at reducing gun violence and mass shootings. But, right now it looks like the measure could face a vote soon.

The legislation comes after the Uvalde school shooting just over three weeks ago that killed two teachers and 19 children. This bill would provide millions of dollars to enhance school security and allow deeper background checks on gun buyers between the ages of 18 and 21.

It also makes way for “red flag” laws, where courts could take guns from people with mental illness who could potentially harm others or themselves. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is still evaluating.

“We’re hearing from a lot of West Virginians on both sides of this issue. We certainly want to find a way to make sure that those who have mental health challenges, and that those who shouldn’t get a gun, shouldn’t get a gun. And that our law abiding citizens should have full access to their Second Amendment rights,” said Capito.

“I’ve congratulated the good work that they’ve done on the mental health side, with school hardening, with tightening up some of the issues on youth getting guns,” Capito said about portions of the bill she thinks are good.

Senator Capito says she will continue looking at the detail of the bill before she decides. She says the fact that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has initially given his blessing to the legislation, will not affect her ultimate decision.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio are committed to vote yes on this bill. The committee chair hopes to pass the bill before July 4th.