CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new report from doxo, a bill-paying app, ranked states according to household bills using their anonymized bill pay data, which they say covers 97% of US ZIP codes. The company found that the most expensive bill for US households is mortgage at a $1,368 average monthly bill, followed by rent at $1,129 a month. The average monthly cost of bills per US household is $2,003.

Bill CategoryAverage Monthly Bill% of Households with BillAverage Annual Cost
Mortgage$1,36840%$6,566
Rent$1,12935%$4,742
Auto Loan$43373%$3,693
Utilities$32878%$3,070
Auto Insurance$19682%$1,929
Health Insurance$12376%$1,122
Cable and Internet$11482%$1,122
Mobile Phone$11394%$1,275
Alarm and Security$8415%$151
Life Insurance$8227%$266
Note: Average annual bill cost per US household is adjusted to account for % of households carrying bill: Average Monthly Bill x % of Households with Bill X 12 months per year = Average Annual Cost per US Household. Source: doxo

Hawaii is the most expensive state for household bills with a $2,911 average bill. That’s $908 more than the national average. Hawaiians with a mortgage pay a $2,137 monthly bill, but that only makes up 38% of households. Renters, who make up 41%, spend $1,712 a month, which is $583 more than the national average, according to doxo.

Top 10 Most Expensive States for Household Bills

StateTotal Spend per Month% HH Income
1Hawaii$2,91144%
2California$2,64941%
3New Jersey$2,61036%
4Massachusetts$2,51136%
5Maryland$2,45634%
6Connecticut$2,38035%
7New York$2,36139%
8Alaska$2,33436%
9Washington$2,22737%
10New Hampshire$2,25635%
Source: doxo

West Virginia seems to be unique in having a low number of people who have a mortgage or rent, according to the doxo report. Only 34% of households in the study have a mortgage and only 27% of households rent. Both cost nearly half of the national average as well with an $817 average monthly mortgage and a $695 average monthly rent. Even though the bills are low, people in the state are still paying an average ratio compared to their income.

Top 10 Least Expensive States for Household Bills

StateTotal Spend per Month% HH Income
1West Virginia$1,45238%
2Arkansas$1,55240%
3Mississippi$1,55942%
4Indiana$1,60734%
5Kentucky$1,62739%
6Oklahoma$1,63437%
7South Dakota$1,65435%
8New Mexico$1,66341%
9Alabama$1,68841%
10Nebraska$1,69634%
Source: doxo

doxo included a breakdown of the top 25 most expensive cities in the state, which excluded housing. The most expensive city, Charles Town, was about a thousand dollars more expensive than the 25th city, Oak Hill.

Top 25 Most Expensive West Virginia Cities

CityAverage Monthly Bill (minus housing)
1Charles Town$2,234
2Bridgeport$2,012
3Martinsburg$1,931
4Morgantown$1,875
5Weirton$1,779
6Hurricane$1,707
7Charleston$1,683
8Berkeley Springs$1,545
9Clarksburg$1,545
10Barboursville$1,519
11Moundsville$1,515
12Hedgesville$1,510
13Keyser$1,506
14Bluefield$1,487
15Saint Albans$1,466
16Wheeling$1,446
17Huntington$1,411
18Princeton$1,401
19Buckhannon$1,391
20South Charleston$1,390
21Fairmont$1,379
22Beckley$1,357
23Parkersburg$1,353
24Vienna$1,312
25Oak Hill$1,242

More information on doxo and the report can be found on its website.